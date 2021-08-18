Plus500 repurchases 220 ordinary shares

Israel-based online trading broker Plus500 announced its most recent purchase of a small amount of shares as part of its buyback program.
Plus500 reported buying 220 shares. Each of the shares was purchased through Liberum Capital Limited. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) reported the volume-weighted average price paid per share by Plus500 was £14.74 and the total value was £3,242.
The Company will hold the repurchased shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 101,331,310 (excluding treasury shares), and the company will hold 13,557,067 ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in Plus500 will be 101,331,310.
The CFD trading platform has ran a few buyback programs in the past years. In the first half of the year, it has purchased $25 million worth of its own shares. The new share buyback program was announced earlier this week along with the trading results of the first half of the year. Plus500 has allocated a total of $12.5 million to the new program.