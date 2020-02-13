Plus500 reports strong H2 2019 with revenues up 40% compared to H1

Global Forex and CFDs broker Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) has just released its preliminary unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The broker divides 2019 into two distinct halves, with strong improvement in H2 2019.

All key metrics showed better performance in H2 2019 compared to H1 2019, impacted by extremely low volatility in Q1 2019. Strong H2 2019 was mainly driven by increased trading opportunities identified by customers, reflecting more volatile market conditions during the rest of the year.

Financial highlights can be seen below:

H2 2019 revenues were up 40% compared to H1 2019, to $206.5 million (H1 2019: $148.0 million) (FY 2019:$354.5 million, FY 2018: $720.4 million);

H2 2019 EBITDA jumped 93% to $126.7 million (H1 2019: $65.6 million) (FY 2019:$192.3 million, FY 2018: $506.0 million);

H2 2019 Net Profit also rose with 94% compared to H1, to $100.1 million (H1 2019: $51.6 million) (FY 2019:$151.7 million, FY 2018: $379.0 million);

2019 marked the first full year of trading under the new regulatory regime introduced by European regulators, with customer trading patterns adjusting through the year.

The Board intends to conduct a further share buyback programme in 2020 to purchase up to $30 million of the Company’s shares.

The board of directors approved new buyback programme to additional $30.0 million of Plus500’s shares, just having completed the programme from August 2019 for $50.0 million. The purchases of share will take place in an open market transaction and market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors will be taken into consideration.

The Group also noted that it will continue its investment in technology and innovation to further enhance its customer proposition through the introduction of new features, trading instruments and trading tools, support channels and an improved customer interface.

Asaf Elimelech, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, commented: