Plus500 launches +Insights on its OTC platform

Forex and CFDs broker Plus500 today revealed the launch of its new big-data, analytical tool +Insights, which is now available on the Group’s OTC trading platform as a complementary service for customers across its web app, iOS and Android offerings.

The new feature is designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends, based on the Group’s base of more than 23 million registered customers.

According to the official announcement, +Insights was developed on the basis of customer feedback and demonstrates Plus500’s on-going focus on customer care.