Plus500 launches +Insights on its OTC platform

Forex and CFDs broker Plus500 today revealed the launch of its new big-data, analytical tool +Insights, which is now available on the Group’s OTC trading platform as a complementary service for customers across its web app, iOS and Android offerings.
The new feature is designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends, based on the Group’s base of more than 23 million registered customers.
According to the official announcement, +Insights was developed on the basis of customer feedback and demonstrates Plus500’s on-going focus on customer care.
We are very excited about the launch of ‘+Insights’, which is the latest realisation of our strategy for Plus500 to further develop our position as a global multi-asset fintech group, offering our international customer base a diverse range of products and ensuring we continue to provide them with a best-in-class trading experience.
Plus500 detailed that the aggregated and anonymous big-data +Insights works with, is based on real-time and historic trends across the trading community, allowing customers to view key data points and information, to help them in their daily trading activities subject to their own independent discretion.
The information is divided by the selected core measurement and customisable filters. It includes “Top 10” lists of instruments which are “Most Followed and Most Viewed”, “Most Traded, Bought and Sold” and which produced the “Highest Profit / Loss from a Position”.
Zruia added:
+Insights’ is significant technological achievement by Plus500, driven by our technology teams, who have developed a powerful engine which can analyse millions of data points in real-time and aggregate them to help empower customers in their trading decisions.
