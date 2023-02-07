Oanda exits Malta in March, consolidates its European operations under Polish entity

According to the official announcement, OANDA will run its European operations under one regulated entity and transfer its business to OANDA TMS Brokers S.A. in Warsaw, Poland.

The company revealed that it will close its Malta operations as of 17 March 2023. OANDA Europe Markets Ltd will then cease to provide services under its Maltese license.

OANDA Group’s fully owned subsidiary, OANDA TMS, is supervised by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority and participates in the Investor Compensation Scheme operated by the National Depository for Securities S.A. (KDPW).

Following the strategic reorganisation, active traders in Europe will be able to gain access to the broader TMS product offering with wider range of asset classes and a platform integrated with MT5.

OANDA stated:

At OANDA, we are committed to providing the highest quality pricing, execution, and service to our clients, and we will make every effort to ensure that any changes in our operations are implemented in the least disruptive way possible for our clients. All clients have been informed of their options regarding their existing trading accounts with OEML.

Meanwhile, in October last year, OANDA appointed Galin Georgiev as the Head of Product Operations.