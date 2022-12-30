NAGA Group sees 51% jump in revenue in H1 2022

NAGA Group has released its financial results for the first half of 2022, until 30 June 2022. The neo brokerage registered €35 million in revenue, jumping 51% from the €23.2 generated in H1 2021.

The Germany-headquartered broke reported EBITDA of €2.7 million for the first six months of the year, up from the previous year’s negative €0.2 million. The company attributed the decrease in EBITDA to “increased marketing and advertising expenses,” as well as the “devaluation of crypto assets.”

In the first quarter of the 2022, the Group registered revenue of €18 million, reported by LeapRate earlier in the year. The revenue of the second quarter of the year amounts to €17 million.