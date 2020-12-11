JFD Group adds new commission-free ETF trading opportunities for investors in Europe

The internationally licensed investment firm JFD Group has announced adding another product line to its multi-asset offering.
JFD clients across the EU/EEA will be able to trade six iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) without a commission. These instruments are the third asset class, alongside cryptocurrencies and cash equities (physical stocks), in which the company’s clients will be able invest free of any brokerage fees. The ETFs are listed on stock exchanges in Germany (XETRA), USA (NYSE Arca) and UK (XLON).
Lars Gottwik, founder and CEO of JFD, commented:
We are achieving another milestone in our strategic roadmap by expanding our commission-free offering. It’s always exciting to see how our team delivers innovative financial products bringing to reality JFD’s mission to democratise the investment industry. So far, this year is record-breaking for us in terms of turnover and account openings which proves that we are on the right track in our development.