Interactive Brokers’s revenue falls 5% to $1 billion in Q2

Interactive Brokers has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The US trading platform announced that between April and June 2023, it has registered revenue of $1,000 million.

According to the numbers, the figure jumped 56% compared to the first quarter of the previous year, when it recorded $656 million. On an adjusted basis, the numbers reached $1,064 million from $717 million in Q2 2022.

Based on the previous quarter, however, the broker saw a 5% decrease from Q1’s $1,056 million revenue.

Reported income before tax dropped 14% to $652 million for the current quarter from $761 million in the previous one.