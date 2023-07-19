Interactive Brokers’s revenue falls 5% to $1 billion in Q2

Interactive Brokers has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The US trading platform announced that between April and June 2023, it has registered revenue of $1,000 million.
According to the numbers, the figure jumped 56% compared to the first quarter of the previous year, when it recorded $656 million. On an adjusted basis, the numbers reached $1,064 million from $717 million in Q2 2022.
Based on the previous quarter, however, the broker saw a 5% decrease from Q1’s $1,056 million revenue.
Reported income before tax dropped 14% to $652 million for the current quarter from $761 million in the previous one.
On yearly basis, Interactive Brokers’s income before tax increased 66% YoY to $652 million, with the adjusted number climbing 58% to $716 million. Additionally, income from interest paid by clients rose 9% from Q1 to $694 million during Q2.
During the quarter, the electronic brokerage reported pretax profit margin of 65%, while the last quarter, this was 72%.
The reported diluted earnings for the quarter stood at $1.20 with the adjusted figure at $1.32, a monthly decrease of 15% and 2%, respectively.
Interactive Brokers reported 4% QoQ increase in number of customer accounts to 2.29 million during the first quarter. However, Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) fell 8.8% QoQ to 1.87 million and cleared DARTs came in at 1.67 million, also seeing a decrease of 9.7% QoQ.
The American online broker noted that its financial results were affected by the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent regulatory actions.
Interactive Brokers stated:
General and administrative expenses increased $43 million to $85 million. The increase is largely attributable to reserves related to the previously-disclosed regulatory investigations into the use of unapproved electronic messaging and record-keeping requirements. As has been publicly reported, the SEC and CFTC are conducting an industry-wide sweep that has resulted in substantial settlements with other financial services firms.
Interactive Brokers reported that its DARTs came in at 1.960 million in June, which was 5% higher compared to the previous month.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.