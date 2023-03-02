Interactive Brokers sees 15%YoY fall in DARTS in February

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for February 2023.
The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 2.121 million. The figure was a 7% higher compared to January when the number stood at 1.988. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 15%.
In February, the firm registered client equity of $331.6 billion, which was 2% lower than the previous month and 5% lower than period during the previous year. The client margin loan balance fell 21% on yearly basis to $39.1 billion and 1 from January.
The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $97.9 billion, including $2.5 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The client credit balance came in 10% higher than in February 2022 and 2% below the prior month.
However, client accounts on the platform increased 22% YoY and 2% MoM to 2.16 million in February 2023.
Interactive Brokers cleared 222 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.12, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.
Earlier in February, the global electronic broker announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong, following a growing interest shown by investor clients.
