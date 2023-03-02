In February, the firm registered client equity of $331.6 billion, which was 2% lower than the previous month and 5% lower than period during the previous year. The client margin loan balance fell 21% on yearly basis to $39.1 billion and 1 from January.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 2.121 million. The figure was a 7% higher compared to January when the number stood at 1.988. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 15%.

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for February 2023.

The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $97.9 billion, including $2.5 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The client credit balance came in 10% higher than in February 2022 and 2% below the prior month.

However, client accounts on the platform increased 22% YoY and 2% MoM to 2.16 million in February 2023.

Interactive Brokers cleared 222 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.12, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

Earlier in February, the global electronic broker announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong, following a growing interest shown by investor clients.