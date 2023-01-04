Interactive Brokers reports 21%YoY fall in DARTs in December

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for December 2022.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.751 million. This was a 10% decrease compared to last November when the number stood at 1.952. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 21%.

In December, the firm registered client equity of $306.7 billion, which was 18% lower than the same period during the previous year and 3% than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 29% on yearly basis to $38.9 billion, and 1% compared to November.