Interactive Brokers reports 21%YoY fall in DARTs in December

Steffy Bogdanova
January 4, 2023 1:55 pm

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for December 2022.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.751 million. This was a 10% decrease compared to last November when the number stood at 1.952. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 21%.

In December, the firm registered client equity of $306.7 billion, which was 18% lower than the same period during the previous year and 3% than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 29% on yearly basis to $38.9 billion, and 1% compared to November.

Interactive Brokers

The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $95.2 billion, including $2.4 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The number came in 9% higher than in December 2021 and 1% lower the prior month.

However, client accounts on the platform increased 25% YoY and 1% MoM to 2.09 million in December 2022.

Interactive Brokers cleared 189 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.17, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

