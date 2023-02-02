Interactive Brokers reports 14%YoY increase in DARTs in January

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for January 2023.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.988 million. This was a 14% rise compared to last December when the number stood at 1.751. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 24%.

In January, the firm registered client equity of $337.6 billion, which was 4% lower than the same period during the previous year and 10% higher than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 21% on yearly basis to $39.5 billion, however, it was 2% higher than December.