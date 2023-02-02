Interactive Brokers reports 14%YoY increase in DARTs in January

Steffy Bogdanova
February 2, 2023 12:45 pm

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for January 2023.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.988 million. This was a 14% rise compared to last December when the number stood at 1.751. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 24%.

In January, the firm registered client equity of $337.6 billion, which was 4% lower than the same period during the previous year and 10% higher than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 21% on yearly basis to $39.5 billion, however, it was 2% higher than December.

Interactive Brokers

The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $99.8 billion, including $2.4 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The client credit balance came in 12% higher than in January 2022 and 5% above the prior month.

However, client accounts on the platform increased 23% YoY and 2% MoM to 2.13 million in January 2023.

Interactive Brokers cleared 211 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.11, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

