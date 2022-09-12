FTX Ventures plans to acquire 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital

Multi-stage venture capital fund FTX Ventures revealed on Friday that it will acquire a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capita, a global alternative investment firm. The financial terms of the deal have not been made public.

According to the official announcement, through FTX Ventures’ investment, SkyBridge will receive additional working capital to fund growth initiatives and new product launches. Additionally, SkyBridge will use a portion of the proceeds to buy $40 million in cryptocurrencies to hold on its corporate balance sheet as a long-term investment.

The announcement further noted that SkyBridge remains profitable and debt-free, notwithstanding market conditions.