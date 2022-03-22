FTX Ventures announces a $100 million investment in banking app Dave

Dave Inc. has today revealed a strategic partnership with West Realm Shires Services, Inc., owner and operator of FTX US. According their agreement, the two companies will work together to expand the digital assets ecosystem. FTX Ventures, a $2 billion venture fund has made a $100 million investment in Dave.

The banking app Dave has significantly advanced its balance sheet with this new investment. It has added resources to accelerate its growth strategy and invest in future initiatives including crypto-related ones.

FTX US will serve as the Dave’s exclusive partner for cryptocurrencies, as per their partnership agreement. The companies are currently exploring ways to introduce digital asset payments into Dave’s platform, while continuing to improve the customer experience for members.