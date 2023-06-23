Forex4you introduces new partner program and account types

Steffy Bogdanova
June 23, 2023 10:14 am

Online broker Forex4you has recently announced a series of new developments to help enhance the trading experience of its customers. In a press release shared with LeapRate, the broker revealed new partner programs and expansion of trading instruments.

New Partner Programs

Forex4you introduced its new partner program in the beginning of May 2023 with the aim of rewarding partners for their support and commitment, the company stated. The partner program is exclusively available for new accounts and offers a range of benefits.

The Introductory Broker (IB) program allows clients to refer family members, friends, colleagues, students, or anyone interested in trading and earn commission from every active trader they attract. This program is especially well-suited for EA Providers, Share4you Leaders, Signal Services, and Trading Academies.

The Multi-Level program enables traders to build their own network of partners across five tiers and earn from all levels of your network. By attracting traders and other IBs, members of this program can expand their network. This program is suitable for individuals with a wide network of people looking to maximize their earnings.

Other newly launched features of the partner program include a loyalty program and a status program allowing clients to earn additional revenue. For partners who have achieved VIP status, Forex4you has introduced a new exclusive service where they enjoy dedicated support to e-mails and processing their fund withdrawals.

According to the broker, the partner programs have paid out over US$148 million in partner commissions since 2017 and boasts over 52,000 successful affiliates.

New Account Type and Renaming of Existing Accounts

With the newly introduced account type, the Classic Standard, traders can access over 120 instruments with zero commission.

Moreover, the broker has opted to rename its current accounts in order to streamline the process of selecting an account, specifically for those new to trading. These modifications help that traders to readily discern and select the account category that aligns most effectively with their personal requirements.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: