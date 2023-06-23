Forex4you introduces new partner program and account types

Online broker Forex4you has recently announced a series of new developments to help enhance the trading experience of its customers. In a press release shared with LeapRate, the broker revealed new partner programs and expansion of trading instruments.

New Partner Programs

Forex4you introduced its new partner program in the beginning of May 2023 with the aim of rewarding partners for their support and commitment, the company stated. The partner program is exclusively available for new accounts and offers a range of benefits.

The Introductory Broker (IB) program allows clients to refer family members, friends, colleagues, students, or anyone interested in trading and earn commission from every active trader they attract. This program is especially well-suited for EA Providers, Share4you Leaders, Signal Services, and Trading Academies.

The Multi-Level program enables traders to build their own network of partners across five tiers and earn from all levels of your network. By attracting traders and other IBs, members of this program can expand their network. This program is suitable for individuals with a wide network of people looking to maximize their earnings.