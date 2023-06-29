Forex4you adds new trading instruments and anniversary promotions

Online broker Forex4you has boosted the trading experience for its clients with the addition of new instruments and has shared plans at further expansions in a press release shared with LeapRate.
New Instruments for Classic Pro Traders
In order to keep up with the ever-changing trading landscape, the broker has announced adding over 50 new instruments for our Classic Pro traders. The new instruments include popular cryptocurrencies, natural gas, and US stocks on companies such as Cardano, Netflix, Starbucks, and more.
Celebrating 16 years
The company also celebrated its 16th anniversary. During its 16 years, Forex4you has established a presence across Asia and Africa and has hinted at further geographical expansions in the near future.
To celebrate its anniversary, the broker has launched a special lucky draw promotion for its clients and partners. Participants stand a chance to win up to $16,000 worth of prizes in the anniversary promotions.
In addition to the lucky draw, clients also have a chance to win like a trip to Switzerland and electronic gadgets on forex4you.com
Communication on Telegram
The company also announced the launch of its new official Telegram channel – official_Forex4you. Members of the channel will receive real-time updates on market insights, company announcements, and exclusive promotions, all delivered to a mobile device.
Forex4you further detailed that as the company grows and expands, it remains committed to security and transparency.
The company said:
Our clients’ funds are held in segregated accounts with reputable financial institutions, providing peace of mind and security.
Forex4you provides execution speeds from 0.1 seconds, tight spreads and leverage of up to 1:2000. Furthermore, the broker has its own liquidity aggregator and order execution technology, MarketPlace, to ensure clients get the best available prices. This software aggregates offers from various liquidity providers and chooses the best BID/ASK prices.
Additionally, the company offers educational resources and 24/7 customer support in multiple languages to prepare its clients on their trading journey.
Forex4you also offers a proprietary copy trading platform, Share4you, where clients can discover top traders from around the globe and learn from their trading strategies by copying their trades.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.