Forex4you adds new trading instruments and anniversary promotions

Online broker Forex4you has boosted the trading experience for its clients with the addition of new instruments and has shared plans at further expansions in a press release shared with LeapRate.

New Instruments for Classic Pro Traders

In order to keep up with the ever-changing trading landscape, the broker has announced adding over 50 new instruments for our Classic Pro traders. The new instruments include popular cryptocurrencies, natural gas, and US stocks on companies such as Cardano, Netflix, Starbucks, and more.

Celebrating 16 years

The company also celebrated its 16th anniversary. During its 16 years, Forex4you has established a presence across Asia and Africa and has hinted at further geographical expansions in the near future.

To celebrate its anniversary, the broker has launched a special lucky draw promotion for its clients and partners. Participants stand a chance to win up to $16,000 worth of prizes in the anniversary promotions.

In addition to the lucky draw, clients also have a chance to win like a trip to Switzerland and electronic gadgets on forex4you.com