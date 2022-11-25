Eurotrader secures FCA license

Eurotrader’s expansion-spree is going on without a pause. The acquisition of this FCA license is another big step for Eurotrader. We are determined to follow our strategy for global growth and ensure success with high-caliber appointments and additional licenses. We are getting closer to delivering on our vision to cater to a trader’s 360 evolving needs in a safe, secure, and reliable way.

Cyprus-based multi-asset broker Eurotrader Group has acquired an FCA License in the UK as part of its strategic expansion.

The company has already taken steps in its expansion with the appointment of industry veterans to key executive positions. In the past 12 months, the broker doubled its staff.

According to the official announcement, the new FCA license comes with the acquisition of regulated broker, previously named Petra Asset Management Ltd.

Eurotrader’s CEO, Marcelo Spina also hinted at additional products and services to be announced in the next year.

Spina said: