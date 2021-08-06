Eurotrader Group reveals global rebrand and new domain

Eurotrader Group has expanded with a new South African-regulated entity and the acquisition of a new domain.

The group has taken another step I its global growth strategy by establishing Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd. The move comes as Eurotrader ramps up its efforts through a rebrand aimed at its millennial and younger audience.

The rebrand was launched via its new domain – eurotrader.com, and the CySec-regulated .eu domain.