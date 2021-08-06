Eurotrader Group reveals global rebrand and new domain

Eurotrader Group has expanded with a new South African-regulated entity and the acquisition of a new domain.
The group has taken another step I its global growth strategy by establishing Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd. The move comes as Eurotrader ramps up its efforts through a rebrand aimed at its millennial and younger audience.
The rebrand was launched via its new domain – eurotrader.com, and the CySec-regulated .eu domain.
Eurotrader has also included thousands of additional US, UK and European stock CFDs to its product portfolio, enabling fractional share trading as well.
Sergei Grigoriev, Executive Director, commented:
Eurotrader’s focus is to accommodate the needs of individual traders as well as those looking to explore copy trading or account management systems. In addition to offering industry lowest forex spreads, Eurotrader clients will have the opportunity to trade on shares and futures on the world’s leading exchanges. Having direct market access to such products will enable our clients to invest in publicly listed companies.
The company has also announced an expansion in its senior leadership team with the appointments of former Head of Consumer Compliance at Paysafe Patrick Murphy as Head of Global Compliance. Nick Whitehead, formerly Head of Digital Product – Investments & Wealth at Barclays, was named Head of Product.
Pelican Trading recently announced its white label partnership with Eurotrader.