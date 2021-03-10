Pelican announces white label partnerships with Eurotrader and XpertAlgo

Pelican Trading has continued its expansion and announced two new white label partners, including Eurotrader and XpertAlgo.

The FCA-regulated social copy-trading solution provider for brokers, connects users directly with brokers, integrating trade execution and communication into a central network for traders. Clients can access Pelican’s technology via both iOS and Android mobile applications which enables a broker’s clients to auto-copy signals, execute trades, chat and analyse performance.

Pelican Trading Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Read, commented:

We are very pleased to continue our rapid expansion in the FX sector with the announcement of our two new partners Eurotrader and Xpertalgo.

Read added: