Pelican announces white label partnerships with Eurotrader and XpertAlgo

Pelican Trading has continued its expansion and announced two new white label partners, including Eurotrader and XpertAlgo.
The FCA-regulated social copy-trading solution provider for brokers, connects users directly with brokers, integrating trade execution and communication into a central network for traders. Clients can access Pelican’s technology via both iOS and Android mobile applications which enables a broker’s clients to auto-copy signals, execute trades, chat and analyse performance.
Pelican Trading Co-Founder and CEO, Mike Read, commented:
We are very pleased to continue our rapid expansion in the FX sector with the announcement of our two new partners Eurotrader and Xpertalgo.
Read added:
This latest news is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the FX industry to provide greater access to a wider demographic of market participants. Our industry leading white label copy trading solution ensures each of these venue’s clients will benefit from the accessibility of their products, especially during these turbulent times when market volatility remains high.
The latest addition of white label partnership will see integration of Pelican’s copy-trading technology into each venue’s existing suite of trading platforms, enabling their clients to utilise the features offered by the Pelican social interface.
Sergei Grigoriev, Head of Risk at Eurotrader noted:
Eurotrader continues to expand its product offering to address the needs of individual traders as well as those who want to participate in the world of online trading through copy trading or account management systems.
Grigoriev continued:
On top of offering industry lowest spreads on Forex, Eurotrader will give access to its clients to trade on physical shares and futures on worlds’ leading exchanges to seize opportunities presented to them at these uncommon and volatile times. Such products will give chance to Eurotrader clients to invest into the company, rather than merely speculating on its share price. This will undoubtedly have a more favourable effect on the community since it will help publicly traded companies who connect with the communities to obtain funding for their growth and expansion directly from the people they serve as opposed to their share price being speculated on by selected few large players in the industry.
Richard Whelan, Managing Director at Xpertalgo said:
Xpertalgo specialises in analysing and assessing trader and algorithmic trader performance with proprietary technology many reputable regulated brokers use today to assist with hedging decisions. We are coupling this technology which analyses thousands of algos per day and selects a range of successful strategy types.
Whelan added:
I was familiar with all the copy trader technology firms’ out there but Pelican’s technology stood out as best suited for our business. The integration of the technology with our other tech partners was seamless and we look forward to working with Pelican for many years to come.