CFI Financial launches new website

The newly launched website is a step forward for the firm in highlighting its ongoing growth. It creates a responsive and trader-friendly website, a one-stop shop for traders, an idea “that aligns well with the company’s vision of becoming the brand for all things trading and investing” the company stated in the official announcement.

The new website features redesigned user interface alongside a straightforward and easy-to-navigate user experience. It contains in-depth information on trading the different markets, educational material in the form of videos and articles, an easy to navigate online account opening form, client portal functionality, regulatory environment and risk disclosures, and a corporate section that showcases the ambitions and accomplishments of the CFI Financial Group among other essential elements.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented:

The importance of a website goes beyond making an aesthetically appealing series of pages and delves into the needs and expectations of traders. This is a preemptive effort by the team to future proof the CFI name and experience while ensuring that traders find everything they need, from trading information to account opening.

Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Group Chief Operating Officer added:

The integration of the newly launched website with the IT infrastructure of CFI allows for the visualization and optimization of large data which, in turn, primarily serves to enhance the already sophisticated functionalities available to the clients. Indeed, automation plays a serious role in what websites can accomplish nowadays, and right now, CFI is at the forefront of limitless breakthroughs.

CFI Financial offers trading in CFDs, Stocks, Currencies, Commodities, Indices and ETFs from a single interface. Its trading infrastructure is boosted by zero commissions, competitive spreads with some products now reaching zero, and a model geared at providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets. Additionally, the company provides a dedicated account manager, daily market reports, and free webinars for all experience levels.

CFI Financial Group encompasses several regulated entities around the globe and serves thousands of clients.

Earlier in April, CFI introduced Fractional Shares, enabling broader and more flexible participation in the financial markets. The new trading-centric feature provides budget investors or in general, traders looking for more flexibility, the ability to trade a fraction of a share.