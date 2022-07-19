Capital.com reports 1 million new user accounts in Q2 2022

Capital.com, global trading and investing platform, today revealed its trading metrics for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022. During the three months between April and June, more than 1 million new users opened an account with Capital.com.
According to the numbers, the users added this quarter are 19.44% more than the previous one. The total number of user accounts on Capital.com is now 6.4 million.
During the same period, the platform registered $255 billion in trading volumes, which is slightly lower than Q1 2022 at 3% decrease.
The company also noticed that despite the bearish market sentiment seen lately, the trading activity among Capital.com’s European client base, including the UK, remained strong. European clients generated 31% of the total trades in Q2 2022, while UK clients were up 18% compared to the previous quarter.
Over the past couple of years, Capital.com has been on a spectacular growth trajectory. Today, our focus is on ensuring a greater and bolder presence across mature, regulated markets such as the UK and western Europe. This is in line with our goal to expand our global footprint in step with the highest regulatory standards.
During Q2 2022, indices and commodities were the top five most traded assets by volume on Capital.com‘s platform. The company noted on indices, traders shifted their focus towards short positions. A notable change since the first quarter was the absence of cryptocurrencies among the top-traded list. The company detailed that Crypto Derivatives are not available to retail clients registered with the platform.
Hetherington added:
As markets turn choppy, the self-directed investor will be seeking assistance and greater support through education and risk management tools. We will continue to prioritise best-in-class insights, information and analytics to help clients adapt and hone their trading strategies as markets turn more bearish.
