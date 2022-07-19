Capital.com reports 1 million new user accounts in Q2 2022

Capital.com, global trading and investing platform, today revealed its trading metrics for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022. During the three months between April and June, more than 1 million new users opened an account with Capital.com.

According to the numbers, the users added this quarter are 19.44% more than the previous one. The total number of user accounts on Capital.com is now 6.4 million.

During the same period, the platform registered $255 billion in trading volumes, which is slightly lower than Q1 2022 at 3% decrease.

The company also noticed that despite the bearish market sentiment seen lately, the trading activity among Capital.com’s European client base, including the UK, remained strong. European clients generated 31% of the total trades in Q2 2022, while UK clients were up 18% compared to the previous quarter.