CAPEX.com launches ThematiX

CAPEX.com has announced the latest addition to its “X” branded line of products, ThematiX. The new solution allows users to trade popular companies grouped in pre-built stock categories based on specific industries and trends such as social media, Energy, Crypto or Electric Vehicles.

With ThematiX users can trade multiple stocks of the world’s largest companies from different industries, market movements, or popular topics of interest by opening a single position. This new product makes it easy for investors to track and monitor the performance of the shares they’re interested in as it allows them to can check the exact importance of every company stock included in each theme.