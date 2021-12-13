CAPEX.com launches ThematiX

CAPEX.com has announced the latest addition to its “X” branded line of products, ThematiX. The new solution allows users to trade popular companies grouped in pre-built stock categories based on specific industries and trends such as social media, Energy, Crypto or Electric Vehicles.
With ThematiX users can trade multiple stocks of the world’s largest companies from different industries, market movements, or popular topics of interest by opening a single position. This new product makes it easy for investors to track and monitor the performance of the shares they’re interested in as it allows them to can check the exact importance of every company stock included in each theme.
ThematiX is the third product of CAPEX.com “X” line of services. The new solution aims to transform complex products and markets into more accessible tools and resources for investors. The latest release follows the launch of StoX, the 0 commission, unleveraged stock trading service, and QuantX, a portfolio builder designed to create fully customized investment portfolios, according to the clients’ set-up parameters.
Wasim Zayed, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, said:
ThematiX helps us expand on the CAPEX.com new line of services, assisting our traders in diversifying their investment options further and broadening their trading horizons. Its beauty and ease of use rely on grouping the hottest topics of interest in the markets. Our team put a lot of effort and consideration into building each ThematiX portfolio, so they also include the highest-valued stocks in the world. Through ThematiX, users can trade on the latest market stories, discover new investing ideas, make predictions, and trade shares. Social media, electric vehicles, renewable energy and everything else that echoes in the world are part of our new and exciting ThematiX!
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.