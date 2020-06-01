Alpari discontinues denominated in GLD accounts

Retail forex broker Alpari announced its decision to discontinue accounts denominated in GLD, effective 15 June 2020.

Alpari’s decision comes as a result of a low demand for accounts denominated in GLD and as of the 1st of June, opening an account denominated in GLD will no longer be possible. Funds denominated in GLD will also no longer be accepted on PAMM accounts on the specific date.

In the next 2 weeks, the broker’s clients will be able to close all open trades in their accounts, including PAMM accounts and convert GLD in other currencies.