Admirals obtains license in South-Africa, opens an office in Cape Town

Admirals today revealed it is now licenced in South Africa. The global FinTech firther announced it is also opening an office in Cape Town.

The South African license will allow the firm to provide execution services in Contracts-For-Difference (CFDs) to retail and professional clients. Admirals added that its new office is part of its strategy to further set up its strong presence in the continent.

The newest addition to the Group, Admirals SA (PTY) Ltd an authorized and regulated Financial Service Provider by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority.