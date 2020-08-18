LeapRate
Forex Sport Sponsorship: DeGiro’s logo on Borussia’s new Champions League jerseys

August 18, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


Football team Borussia Mönchengladbach have just unveiled the kit they will be wearing in the Champions League next season. The jersey, however, has a different sponsor name on it – DeGiro.

The new shirt looks exactly like the jersey that Borussia will wear on their away trips in the Bundesliga, but it is a different sponsor name. While in the national competitions the Flatex logo occupies the chest of the Borussia team, in the Champions League it is DeGiro. LeapRate reminds that the two brokerage firms merged that year, when the online broker Flatex bought DeGiro.

Borussia has been training in their new outfit for almost two weeks, and played their first game in the new season's home jersey against SC Verl (4-0).

In December last year, Flatex acquired 9.4% of the Amsterdam-based DeGiro with the remaining 90.6% awaiting regulatory approval. Flatex received that approval last month from DNB and now owns DeGiro.

