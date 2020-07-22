Online Broker Flatex secures regulator approval to buy DeGiro

De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) granted the German online trading broker Flatex AG declaration of no-objection (DNO) on the acquisition of 100% of the shares in European brokerage company DeGiro. The acquisition is expected to complete by 1 August.

In December last year, Flatex acquired 9.4% of the Amsterdam-based DeGiro with the remaining 90.6% awaiting regulatory approval. Flatex received that approval yesterday from DNB and will now purchase the remaining part of DeGiro.

Flatex will execute the purchase through a mix of cash and shares. Up to 7.5 million new Flatex shares will be issued to the shareholders of DeGiro precluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. Flatex will also pay on a debt-and-cash-free basis EUR 36.4 million in cash.