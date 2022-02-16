Exness takes part in iFX Expo Dubai as official global partner

Exness has been a continuous supporter of the iFX Expo events. The multi-asset broker joins the latest iFX Expo in Dubai as its official global partner.

The event will take place between 22nd and 24th February at Dubai World Trade Centre. The iFX Expo is deemed one of the most influential events of the financial markets sector where industry experts can network and catch up on the latest developments and industry trends.

Exness’ presence at the iFX Expo Dubai

This year, Exness will put together a booth that reflects is presence in the industry and its values of science and integrity. The broker’s representatives from the MENA team and AI robots will greet and meet visitors in the main area of the booth. There will also be a VIP lounge area, a secluded space where the broker’s VIPs will receive exclusive treatment and take part in a series of seminars.