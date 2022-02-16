Exness takes part in iFX Expo Dubai as official global partner

The event will take place between 22nd and 24th February at Dubai World Trade Centre. The iFX Expo is deemed one of the most influential events of the financial markets sector where industry experts can network and catch up on the latest developments and industry trends.
Exness’ presence at the iFX Expo Dubai
This year, Exness will put together a booth that reflects is presence in the industry and its values of science and integrity. The broker’s representatives from the MENA team and AI robots will greet and meet visitors in the main area of the booth. There will also be a VIP lounge area, a secluded space where the broker’s VIPs will receive exclusive treatment and take part in a series of seminars.
Additionally, the company will also contribute to the public iFX discussions and speeches. Elena Krutova, Global Head of People Development and People Care at Exness will participate as a panellist on Female Industry Leaders: The Future is Diverse on 23 February. The panel will discuss the issues of diversity and inclusion, and how they add value in the corporate world.
On the same day, Exness Regional Director Mohamad Ibrahim will also take part in an executive roundtable called Insights from the Top. The key topic of the panel will be the technological defragmentation of the markets and how brokers intend on keeping up.
Exness’ Shadi Salloum and Wael Makarem will also speak at the event, giving their professional insights on the financial markets.
Taking part in the iFX Expo is always a delight. As a client-centric broker, having a presence at one of the most important events of the industry is essential to both connect with our clients and be part of the global community.
