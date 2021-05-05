CAPEX.com’s Juventus fan campaign coming to an end

Earlier this year, global trading broker and official partner of Juventus, CAPEX.com, launched a campaign for the fans of the Italian football club. The campaign allowed them to share their love for Juventus with a short video, message or image.
CAPEX.com officials have revealed that the initiative was popular, accumulating numerous messages embracing Juventus from all over the globe.
The campaign will soon come to an end with the culmination having messages from several lucky fans featured on the stadium’s big screen. Fans of the team can share their love until the end of the 2020-2021 season on capex.com/juventus, where they can cheer for their favorite players.
Octavian Patrascu, CEO of the group that operates CAPEX.com:
We are thrilled that the engagement strategy organized in collaboration with Juventus had enormous success. We know that people find it increasingly difficult to be closer to their favourite team, and perhaps that’s why our initiative turned out to be a breath of fresh air for them. A message for Juventus fans: we won’t stop here – get ready for more exciting competitions, events, and surprises, always keeping you engaged and tuned to your favourite Squadra!
The global fintech provider recently revealed the expansion of its partnership with smart cashier technology provider, Praxis Cashier. the expansion covered direct payment integration solutions, where Praxis provides the brokerage with its PCI 1-compliant smart cashier software and CAPEX.com will allow it to access direct payments integration with financial institutions and payment gateways.