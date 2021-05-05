CAPEX.com’s Juventus fan campaign coming to an end

Earlier this year, global trading broker and official partner of Juventus, CAPEX.com, launched a campaign for the fans of the Italian football club. The campaign allowed them to share their love for Juventus with a short video, message or image.

CAPEX.com officials have revealed that the initiative was popular, accumulating numerous messages embracing Juventus from all over the globe.

The campaign will soon come to an end with the culmination having messages from several lucky fans featured on the stadium’s big screen. Fans of the team can share their love until the end of the 2020-2021 season on capex.com/juventus, where they can cheer for their favorite players.