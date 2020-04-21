Whistleblower received $5 million award from SEC

These awards demonstrate the valuable contributions whistleblowers make to the protection of markets and investors and we encourage people to come forward with information about possible securities law violations.

The whistleblower award today is the seventh award the SEC has announced to individual whistleblowers in the last month.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced giving a $5 million award to a whistleblower who provided the agency with important information and evidence of wrong doing that assisted SEC’s investigation and lead to enforcement actions.

So far, the agency has awarded over $430 million to 80 individuals for their help since the first award was issued in 2012. Payment of the awards is taken out of an investor protection fund set up by Congress. It is financed through monetary sanctions of security law violations paid to SEC.

To be eligible for award, a whistleblower needs to voluntarily provide the commission with reliable information that leads to successful enforcement action. The awards range between 10 and 30 % of the money collected by SEC when the sanction is for more than $1 million.

According to the Dodd-Frank Act, SEC must protect the identity of the whistleblower and not disclose any information that could reveal it.

