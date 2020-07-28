LeapRate
Whistleblower receives a $9 million award from CFTC

Regulation July 28, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced awarding a whistleblower around $9 million. The whistleblower gave specific and timely information to the Commission which lead to a successful reinforcement act.

This is among the five biggest awards given as part of the whistleblower program.

CFTC Director of Enforcement James McDonald said:

We recognize that often whistleblowers come forward to report misconduct at great personal and professional risk. Cases like this serve as a reminder that the Whistleblower Program can reward that courage in a very real way, helping to soften the blow of any adverse consequences those whistleblowers might face.

Whistleblower Office Director Christopher Ehrman added:

Whistleblowers like the individual receiving the award today provide a valuable public service. We encourage others to come forward with information regarding possible violations in the markets the CFTC oversees.

So far, the US watchdog has awarded around $120 million to whistleblowers for their help since the first award was issued in 2014. The whistleblower awards are paid from the CFTC Customer Protection Fund, which was established by Congress.

