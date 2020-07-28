Whistleblower receives a $9 million award from CFTC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced awarding a whistleblower around $9 million. The whistleblower gave specific and timely information to the Commission which lead to a successful reinforcement act.
This is among the five biggest awards given as part of the whistleblower program.
CFTC Director of Enforcement James McDonald said:
We recognize that often whistleblowers come forward to report misconduct at great personal and professional risk. Cases like this serve as a reminder that the Whistleblower Program can reward that courage in a very real way, helping to soften the blow of any adverse consequences those whistleblowers might face.