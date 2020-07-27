SEC charges online marketplace Trustify Inc. with $18.5 million fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged online marketplace Trustify Inc. and its founder and CEO Daniel Boice with fraudulently offering and selling more than $18.5 million of securities to over 90 corporate and individual investors.

The SEC alleges that from 2015 to 2018 Trustify and Boice falsely presented Trustify as a successful startup with lucrative corporate clients, thousands of investigators in its network and growing revenues. According to SEC’s complaint, Trustify’s number of investigators and revenue were far lower than what they represented and the company was unable to pay its employees and vendors and ultimately ceased operations.

Boice allegedly misappropriated around $8 million of investor funds for personal expenses for himself and his then-wife, also a Trustify executive, including private jet charters, vacations, a luxury car, jewelry and mortgage payments. Boice also diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars to his supposed consulting company GoLean DC LLC.