UK FCA warns against several unauthorised companies

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put out details of several unregulated firms. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Smart Loans UK, Rockwell Investment Management and Parker, Weismann & Associates LLC.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Smart Loans UK (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 020 7193 8722; 020 7097 5127

Email: [email protected]

Rockwell Investment Management

Telephone: 03333355114; 07749507583

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Note that this entity has no association whatsoever with the UK registered company Ross Family Limited (formerly Rockwell Investment Management Limited until 29 November 2019)(Company number 03935020). Scammers are falsely claiming the name of this UK registered company. The genuine company does not carry out any regulated activities.

Parker, Weismann & Associates LLC

Address: 230 Park Avenue, New York, 10169 NY United States

Fax: +1 516 407 5397

Telephone: +1 516 558 5034

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.parkerweismann.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: