SEC awards whistleblowers with over $3.6 Million and $750K

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced two separate whistleblower awards in the amount of $4.3 million.

The Commission awarded a whistleblower with more than $3.6 million for providing important information that alerted the SEC to misconduct occurring abroad. The whistleblower provided substantial and ongoing assistance to enforcement staff, which included traveling to another country at the whistleblower’s own expense to meet with staff in person and providing extensive supporting documentation.

The second whistleblower was awarded $750,000for providing significant information that led the Commission to uncover an ongoing fraud. The whistleblower assisted the SEC staff by meeting with them in person and explaining the likely mechanics of the fraudulent scheme.

Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said: