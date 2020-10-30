SEC awards whistleblower with over $10 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced giving more than $10 million award to a whistleblower who prompted the opening of an investigation and provided substantial, ongoing assistance to SEC staff throughout the investigation. The whistleblower also provided key evidence, helped decipher communications and distilled complex issues.
Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said:
After reporting internally and receiving no satisfactory response, the whistleblower alerted the agency to the securities violation and played a critical role during the investigation. Today’s award demonstrates the significant contributions that whistleblowers can make to substantially assist investigations and help the Commission save time and resources.