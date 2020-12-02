SEC awards joint whistleblowers with over $6 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced giving more than $6 million award to a to joint whistleblowers whose information and assistance led to the successful enforcement of SEC and related actions. The whistleblowers provided substantial assistance to the SEC and another government agency, including submitting documents, participating in interviews and identifying key individuals involved in the misconduct.
Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said:
The whistleblowers’ information led to multiple successful government actions related to a complex scheme involving several individuals and tens of millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains. Today’s award demonstrates the significant contributions whistleblowers make to investigations that can save the SEC and other government agencies substantial time and resources.