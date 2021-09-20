SEC awards two whistleblowers with $11.5 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed it has awarded two individuals whose information and assistance contributed to the success of an SEC enforcement action. Together they received approximately $11.5 million.

The regulator awarded one individual with nearly $7 million. They were the initial source that caused the staff to open the investigation into hard-to-detect violations and thereafter provided substantial assistance.

The second whistleblower received over $4.5 million for submitting information later, after the investigation was already underway. They received a smaller reward compared to the first whistleblower because they had delayed reporting to the Commission for several years after becoming aware of the wrongdoing.