SEC awards 5 whistleblowers with $2.6 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed it has awarded five individuals who provided information and assistance in three separate enforcement proceedings.

The five whistleblowers received a total of $2.6 million for their cooperation.

One individual received $1.2 million from the regulator for providing valuable independent analysis based upon a complex algorithm they developed and applied to publicly available data. The Commission highlighted in the announced that this assistance saved the staff time and resources, the whistleblower also helped during settlement negotiations of an enforcement action.

Three individuals received more than $1 million. The information they provided led to a successful enforcement action. The SEC noted that the whistleblowers held compliance roles at the company, however they remained eligible for an award because they submitted their information more than 120 days after the alleged conduct had been reported internally. The first of the three received the biggest reward for providing extraordinary assistance and comprehensive information that was vital to the success of the enforcement action.