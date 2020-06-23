Former Melbourne director of Quantum charged with insider trading

Former director of Quantum Resources Ltd Avrohom Mordechai Kimelman was charged with insider trading. He was charged with procuring the acquisition of shares, as well as in applying for shares in Quantum while in possession of insider information.

Kimelman served as a director and chief executive officer of Quantum at the time he applied for and procured the acquisition of over 3 million Quantum shares from 13 April 2016 to 5 May 2016.