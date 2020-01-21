FCA warns against Tenaron Capital Management UK clone firm

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) just added to its warning list the clone firm Tenaron Capital Management UK.
Fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Tenaron Capital Management UK (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 20 3475 0324
Email: [email protected]
Website: tenaroncapital.co.uk
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
