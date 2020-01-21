LeapRate
Menu
Menu

FCA warns against Tenaron Capital Management UK clone firm

Regulation January 21, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
clone firm FCA warning

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) just added to its warning list the clone firm Tenaron Capital Management UK.

Fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Tenaron Capital Management UK (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +44 20 3475 0324
Email: [email protected]
Website: tenaroncapital.co.uk

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

Related News

arrow
X
UK FCA issues several warnings against unauthorised companies and clone firms…RegulationThe UK watchdog FCA has issued some more warnings against unauthorised companies this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s w…

FCA warns against Tenaron Capital Management UK clone firm

4

Send this to a friend