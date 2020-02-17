FCA updates warning list with more companies

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Claims Department, Data Financial Services Group, Country Loans, Funds-Recovery.co.uk / Fund Recovery, Cryptomarket, Info Bond Finder / Bond Finder and The Bond Supermarket / Bond Supermarket.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
UK Claims Department
Telephone: +44- 0330 995 1247; 07800599894; 07516341967
Website: https://claims-department.co.uk/
Data Financial Services Group
Address: 239 Kensington High Street, London, W8 6SN
Telephone: 0207 315 4094
Country Loans (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 135 Bradford Street, Birmingham, B12 0NS
Telephone: 01212 855 305
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.countryloans.co.uk
Funds-Recovery.co.uk / Fund Recovery (Clone of Claims Management firm)
Telephone: +44 7407347854, +442036087578
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Cryptomarket
Address: 108841, Moscow city, Troitsk city, ul. 2nd Scientific, d. 4/2, pom. VI, com. 3 OGRN 5177746199791 TIN 7751116026 KPP 775101001 OKVED 46.73
Telephone: +44 2039660001 – 44 7480730359
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.cryptopmarket.com/
Info Bond Finder / Bond Finder
Address: 180 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9HF
Telephone: 0843 849 3344
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.info.bond-finder.co.uk
The Bond Supermarket / Bond Supermarket
Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, N1 7GU
Telephone: 0800 368 8092
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://thebondsupermarket.com/
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
