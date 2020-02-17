FCA updates warning list with more companies

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Claims Department, Data Financial Services Group, Country Loans, Funds-Recovery.co.uk / Fund Recovery, Cryptomarket, Info Bond Finder / Bond Finder and The Bond Supermarket / Bond Supermarket.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

UK Claims Department

Telephone: +44- 0330 995 1247; 07800599894; 07516341967

Website: https://claims-department.co.uk/

Data Financial Services Group

Address: 239 Kensington High Street, London, W8 6SN

Telephone: 0207 315 4094

Country Loans (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 135 Bradford Street, Birmingham, B12 0NS

Telephone: 01212 855 305

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: www.countryloans.co.uk

Funds-Recovery.co.uk / Fund Recovery (Clone of Claims Management firm)

Telephone: +44 7407347854, +442036087578

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Cryptomarket

Address: 108841, Moscow city, Troitsk city, ul. 2nd Scientific, d. 4/2, pom. VI, com. 3 OGRN 5177746199791 TIN 7751116026 KPP 775101001 OKVED 46.73

Telephone: +44 2039660001 – 44 7480730359

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: https://www.cryptopmarket.com/

Info Bond Finder / Bond Finder

Address: 180 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9HF

Telephone: 0843 849 3344

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.info.bond-finder.co.uk

The Bond Supermarket / Bond Supermarket

Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, N1 7GU

Telephone: 0800 368 8092

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://thebondsupermarket.com/

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

