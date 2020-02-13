FCA adds more clone firms to its warning list

UK regulator FCA has put out the details of several clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ATUK, Assetz Capital, Bitsmax, First Choice Finance, Goldmans Banc, Triton-Online, Cash Pug Finance and Thestepchange.com / The Step Change.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

ATUK (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: Unit G25 Waterfront, Studios 1 Dock Road, London

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: atfx-uk.com

China Citic Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 53 London Bridge Road, London, SE1 9GF

Telephone: 0800 862 0971

Email: [email protected], [email protected]​​​​​​​

Website: www.cnbiinternational.com

Assetz Capital (Clone of FCA Authorised firm)

Telephone: 01618504627

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.assetzcapital.eu

Bitsmax / Bits Max Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: Third Floor, 20 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7AN, 18 Watford Way, London, NW4 3AD

Telephone: 0208 089 9040

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bitsmax.ltd, www.bitsmaxlimited.com

First Choice Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 97 St John’s Hill, London, SW11 1SY

Telephone: 0203 332 0039

Email: [email protected]-finance.co.uk, [email protected]

Website: www.first-choice-finance.co.uk

Goldmans Banc (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Website: www.goldmans.io

Triton-Online (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +44 7490799082

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: https://triton-online.com/

Cash Pug Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3290 6482

Email: [email protected]

Thestepchange.com / The Step Change (Clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 0800 046 5868

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thestepchange.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

