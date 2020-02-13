FCA adds more clone firms to its warning list

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
UK regulator FCA has put out the details of several clone firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies ATUK, Assetz Capital, Bitsmax, First Choice Finance, Goldmans Banc, Triton-Online, Cash Pug Finance and Thestepchange.com / The Step Change.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
ATUK (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Unit G25 Waterfront, Studios 1 Dock Road, London
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: atfx-uk.com
China Citic Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 53 London Bridge Road, London, SE1 9GF
Telephone: 0800 862 0971
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.cnbiinternational.com
Assetz Capital (Clone of FCA Authorised firm)
Telephone: 01618504627
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.assetzcapital.eu
Bitsmax / Bits Max Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Third Floor, 20 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7AN, 18 Watford Way, London, NW4 3AD
Telephone: 0208 089 9040
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bitsmax.ltd, www.bitsmaxlimited.com
First Choice Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 97 St John’s Hill, London, SW11 1SY
Telephone: 0203 332 0039
Email: [email protected]-finance.co.uk, [email protected]
Website: www.first-choice-finance.co.uk
Goldmans Banc (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.goldmans.io
Triton-Online (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 7490799082
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://triton-online.com/
Cash Pug Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3290 6482
Email: [email protected]
Thestepchange.com / The Step Change (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0800 046 5868
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.thestepchange.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
