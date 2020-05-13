European Commission announces a plan to fix flaws in AML and CTF rules

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The new plan will disrupt the current model of supervision, where member state monitors the implementation of EU rules individually. During the first quarter of next year, the EC will propose setting up an EU-level supervisor fix the weaknesses in a loopholes in the current model.
The EC calls for the European Banking Authority (EBA) to take advantage of the new model and take on AML and CTF. The new plan also suggests an “EU mechanism” to set up and support member states’ financial intelligence units (FIUs) to identify suspicious transactions and activities.
The Commission has also revealed a new methodology to identify high-risk third countries, paired with a new list of third countries with “strategic deficiencies” in AML and CFT rules. The new lists will have the European banks look more closely at clients from October. The countries on it include Bahamas, Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Panama and Zimbabwe. No longer listed are Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Guyana, Laos, Sri Lanka and Tunisia.
The plan also encourages member states to exchange information more freely between judicial, government and private authorities. There is also new guidance set to be announced on the role of public-private partnerships, however a date has not been fixed yet.
Chris Ives, senior manager at global risk consulting firm Kroll
The Commission’s new plans are a long time coming. Public-private partnerships are key to stakeholders working together to effectively tackle the problem.