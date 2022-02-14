Former Interactive Brokers AML compliance officer gets fined by FINRA

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has imposed a $25,000 financial penalty on a former AML Compliance Officer (AMLCO) of Interactive Brokers, Arnold J. Feist. The fine was motivated by severe lapses in performing his duties.

The self-regulatory organization also suspended him for two months from holding principal capacity roles with any FINRA member firms. Additionally, Feist has to complete 10 hours of continuing education on AML responsibilities.

Violations

Feist served as AMLCO at Interactive brokers between July 2006 and August 2018. During that time, he was responsible for maintaining the brokerage’s anti-money laundering (AML) programs. According to FINRA’s statement, Feist failed to establish and implement and monitor a reasonably designed such program at Interactive Brokers during the period between January 2013 and August 2018.