FCA fines Santander UK £107.7 million for recurrent anti-money laundering lapses

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Friday issuing a more than £107.7 million fine on Santander UK Plc for severe and recurring failures in anti-money laundering (AML) controls.

According to the regulator, the firm failed to properly oversee and manage its AML systems for almost five years, between 31 December 2012 and 18 October 2017. These regulatory omissions significantly impacted the oversight of over 560,000 business customers.

The FCA detailed in its announcement that Santander’s AML systems were ineffective and could not adequately verify the business information provided by the customers. Additionally, the firm failed to properly monitor the expected funds customers put into these accounts compared to the actual mone they deposited.