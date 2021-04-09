David Saffron and Circle Society to pay $32 million penalty for operating a Ponzi scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has revealed that the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada has found that David Gilbert Saffron and Circle Society, Corp. has been operating a cryptocurrency fraud and misappropriation scheme.

On 29 March 2021, the court ordered Saffron and Circle Society to pay restitution of $14,841,280 to defrauded investors, disgorgement of $15,815,967 and a civil monetary penalty of $1,484,128. The defendants were also permanently enjoined from engaging in conduct that violates regulations, registering with the CFTC, trading in any CFTC-regulated markets, and trading in any commodity interest.

The court’s decision follows an enforcement action from 30 September 2019 brought by the CFTC. The US watchdog charged the defendants with fraudulent solicitation, misappropriation, and registration violations.