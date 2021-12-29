CFTC files charges in a multi-million-dollar forex fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed charges against WorldWideMarkets, Ltd., TAB Networks, Inc., Thomas Plaut and Arthur Dembro for fraud and other violations.

Violations

According to the CFTC, the two firms operated a long-running scheme which defrauded retail forex investors around the world. This occurred between March 2012 and September 2018. During that time, WorldWideMarkets and TAB Networks acted as common enterprise under Plaut’s control. Dembro served as Chief Financial officer of both entities at the time and allegedly aided and abetted the fraud.

The US watchdog also stated that WorldWideMarkets ignored CFTC requirements for registration and customer-protection. It ultimately went defunct after misappropriating $4.7 million of investor money.

Acting Director of Enforcement Vincent McGonagle said: