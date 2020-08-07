Global brokerage brand GKFX Prime launches new mobile app

We aim to be the main attraction hub for all types of traders: analysis, education, trading tools, and all other services our new website provides improves trading in all aspects.” he added.

GKFX Prime’s new website and mobile app are just the initials steps in our comprehensive efforts to renew and improve all our communication channels. Our customers will now have an even more delightful experience trading with us.” said Tunç Akyurt, Global Kapital Group CEO .

Global Forex and CFD broker GKFX Prime has just launched a brand-new website . The new design improves the trading experience and simplifies the onboarding process dramatically.

GKFX Prime serves in more than 20 countries in 11 languages. With local customer support, live chat and daily analysis sections, it is expected to serve as an all-in-one hub for all levels of traders.

GKFX Prime has now shortened the onboarding process, opening an account takes only about 30 seconds.

The new website includes an improved education section with unique content. The analysis section has also been updated with daily articles and weekly market analysis videos.

GKFX Prime also launched a mobile app with the same design. Now their clients have unlimited access to their accounts anywhere in the world. The app, available for both iOS and Android devices, offers deposit and margin call functions, latest news and analysis sections.

GKFX Prime’s parent group, Global Kapital Group plans to renovate all their marketing communication. Group CEO Tunç Akyurt said that “we’ll dominate the competition with our superior user experience and intelligence while we keep growing globally. “