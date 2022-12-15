SEC charges eight Twitter and Discord influencers with running a $100 million securities fraud scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged eight individuals with operating a $100 million securities fraud scheme, using social media platforms Twitter and Discord to manipulate exchange-traded stocks.

The US watchdog alleges hat seven of the defendants promoted themselves as successful traders and since January 2020 gained hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and in stock trading chatrooms on Discord. According the official announcement, the defendants bought certain stocks and then encouraged their followers to buy the same stocks with the use of price targets or indicating they were buying, holding, or adding to their stock positions.

However, SEC alleges that when the share prices increased in the promoted securities, the defendants sold their holdings without disclosed their plans to dump the securities. The seven individuals who participated in the scheme include Perry Matlock (@PJ_Matlock), Edward (@MrZackMorris), Thomas Cooperman (@ohheytommy), Gary Deel (@notoriousalerts), Mitchell Hennessey (@Hugh_Henne), Stefan Hrvatin (@LadeBackk), and John Rybarczyk (@Ultra_Calls).