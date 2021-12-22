Nikola Corporation agrees to pay $125 million to settle SEC fraud charges

Nikola Corporation has agreed to pay $125 million to settle fraud charges brought by SEC for defrauding and misleading investors about its products, technical advancements, and commercial prospects.

The settlement follows the SEC’s litigation from earlier this year against Trevor Milton, the company’s founder and former Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman.

According to SEC, Milton went on a public relations campaign giving investors false impressions about Nikola’s development regarding its product base, technological advances, in-house production capabilities and financial outlook. At the time, the company had not produced a single commercial product, however, Milton wanted to maintain and inflate the firm’s stock price.