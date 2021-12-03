SEC files charges in a $7 million digital asset fraud case

A Latvian man was charged with defrauding hundreds of retail investors out of $7 million through two separate fraudulent digital asset securities offerings, the Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed.

The SEC filed a civil complaint in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Ivars Auzins. In its complaint, the regulator alleges that he defrauded US and foreign investors through the unregistered offer and sale of digital asset securities in an initial coin offering and a purported digital asset cloud mining program. According to SEC, Auzins used fake names, entities and profiles in his schemes, and misappropriated nearly all of the investor funds.

The US financial watchdog alleges that between January 2018 and March 2018, Auzins offered and sold unregistered digital tokens as part of an ICO of Denaro, a so-called “multi-currency debit card platform.” According to SEC’s complaint, Auzins made falsely claims that Denaro enabled users to store their digital assets in a secure digital wallet and then spend them “like any other debit card. In reality, all of the claimed products or services being offered were fictitious. In the end, Auzins, allegedly misappropriated all of the ICO’s proceeds.