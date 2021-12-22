NatWest slapped with a $35 million criminal fine for US treasury manipulation

London-based NatWest has been ordered to pay a $35 million in a criminal fine, restitution, and forfeiture by a US court. The company was connected in various fraud schemes in the markets for U.S. Treasury securities and futures contracts.

In addition to its monetary penalty, NatWest also will serve three years of probation and will agree to the imposition of an independent compliance monitor.

The UK global banking and financial services firm pleaded guilty of wire fraud and securities fraud.

The court documents state that during the period between January 2008 and May 2014, NatWest traders in London and Connecticut independently took part in market manipulation schemes with US Treasury futures contracts.