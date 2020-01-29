LeapRate
CySEC warns investors about City Group Italy Banking Group

Fraud January 29, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

cysec warning

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) issued a warning yesterday of fraudulent messages sent by City Group Italy Banking Group.

The company uses the logo of CySEC and claims to have been authorized by the Italian supervisory authority (CONSOB) to recover investments lost in online trading under “Investor Compensation Fund” act.

The content of City Group Italy Banking Group’s messages is false and misleading. CySEC reminds the general public to check its website for warnings and remain vigilant for unsolicited communication from CySEC.

The agency strongly advises the public to refrain from giving money to entities with such claims and confirm their authenticity before taking action.

3

